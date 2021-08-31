New German Government Likely to Support ISS Extension - Space Agency Chief

The new government in Berlin will likely support extending the International Space Station (ISS) to the year 2030, head of German Space Agency at DLR, Walther Pelzer, told Sputnik

Germany is set to hold a crucial Bundestag election on September 26, in effect electing a new chancellor as longtime leader Angela Merkel is set to step down after 15 years at the helm.

"We will get the new government in a few weeks' time. But I'm positive that they will support this decision to go to 2030 at least," Pelzer said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, US,

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Sputnik that he hopes that the cooperation between the United States and Russia in the ISS will continue beyond 2030.

When asked whether he expects the ISS exploration to be extended, Nelson said: "Yes. To 2030. And Russia is our partner on the ISS."

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin is expected to discuss the possibility of extending the ISS operation beyond 2024 at his meeting with Nelson, set to take place in the fall, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik earlier this week.

Russia is planning to stop using the ISS by 2028 and create a national space station instead given risks posed by ISS worn-out equipment.