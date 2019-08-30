UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New GLONASS-M Satellite To Be Launched To Substitute Inactive Device - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 59 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:41 PM

New GLONASS-M Satellite to Be Launched to Substitute Inactive Device - Manufacturer

A new GLONASS-M satellite will be launched to substitute an old inactive device, Russian satellite manufacturer Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A new GLONASS-M satellite will be launched to substitute an old inactive device, Russian satellite manufacturer Information Satellite Systems Reshetnev said on Friday.

GLONASS-M navigation satellite No. 717, which had its maintenance guarantee expire in 2013, was removed from service for unscheduled repairs on August 1. Work on the satellite should finish on Sunday.

"The GLONASS constellation will be updated by a new GLONASS-M satellite. It will substitute the device, which served twice as much as the expected time frame, about 13 years instead of seven," the company said in its magazine.

According to Sputnik sources, the new satellite will be launched onboard the Soyuz-2.1b rocket equipped with the Fregat launch vehicle from the Plesetsk spaceport in mid-November.

At the moment, the GLONASS constellation consists of a total of 27 satellites, including 22 operational devices in orbit. To ensure the global coverage of the navigation system, 24 operational satellites are needed. Two additional satellites are currently undergoing maintenance.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vehicle August Sunday From Satellites

Recent Stories

Budget deficit jumping to unsustainable levels: Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Rain,wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered place ..

4 minutes ago

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) stages rally

4 minutes ago

Departments hold rallies in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

IAF19 accepting applications for summer internship ..

59 seconds ago

Germany Sees WWII Damages Row With Poland 'Legally ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.