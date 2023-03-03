UrduPoint.com

New Japanese H3 Missile To Be Launched On March 6 - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published March 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Japan's new missile Н3 will be launched on March 6 after three canceled starts, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Friday.

"Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) had scheduled to launch the first H3 Launch Vehicle (H3 TF1: Test Flight No.1) with the Advanced Land Observation Satellite-3 "DAICHI-3" (ALOS-3) on board on February 17, but the launch was canceled due to an anomaly detected in the first-stage flight control system right before its scheduled launch," the statement read.

After the investigation was conducted and the malfunctions were corrected, the launch was scheduled for March 6, the statement of the agency said, adding that the possibility of the launch will later be reassessed based on the weather conditions.

H3 is supposed to replace H2A currently in use. The new missile is capable of carrying 1.3 times more payload with half the costs needed for H2A.

The development of the new rocket started nine years ago and cost JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 200 billion Yen ($1.5 billion). Н3 is considered the first large missile project in 30 years.

