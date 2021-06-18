UrduPoint.com
New Leaks Predict Futuristic Curve Design In Upcoming Infinix Smartphone

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:54 PM

New Leaks Predict Futuristic Curve Design in Upcoming Infinix Smartphone

Infinix a rapidly growing smartphone brand especially in the emerging markets seen launching amazingly advance smartphones at a reasonable price point

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th April, 2021) Infinix a rapidly growing smartphone brand especially in the emerging markets seen launching amazingly advance smartphones at a reasonable price point. The company recently released Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is getting an awesome response from the customers. There is a clear trend of constant improvement and a commitment towards pushing the industry standards, of both design and technology.
We’ve seen a lot of rumors circulating about 160W fast charging in the upcoming Infinix phone. Now, we came across a picture seen on some highly reliable social media profiles.

As shown in the picture there is a massive curved display with almost zero bezels. A fingerprint can also be seen on the screen which means it will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. If we talk about the rear design of the phone which shows some futuristic camera module and cool branding of “NOW”.

Infinix most recently released the Note 10 Pro, a budget flagship with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 6.95-inch 90Hz LCD screen, and Android 11. That phone supports 33W fast charging with chunky 5000 mAh battery.

More Stories From Technology

