New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 April, 2023) vivo’s new Y73 has arrived, bringing along powerful specs for the ultimate smartphone experience.

Built to serve savvy users looking for the perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality – the vivo Y73 features key upgrades that are added value to the Y-series. These upgrades focus on key functions that users interact with every day so that they can maximize every moment in their busy lives.



Designed to Perfection, Built to Last

The Y73 shines in both aesthetics and durability — making it a winner for heavy users who are always on the go. For one, the elegant phone has a sleek design with a 7.38mm Ultra-Slim Body for a comfortable hold.

The device is lightweight with a 170g Light Grip and fits easily into your pocket, so you don’t have to worry about having to carry it around. Designed with a timeless touch, the vivo Y73 comes in two colours for unique tastes – Roman Black for the classic lovers, and Diamond Flare for those who prefer to stand out from the crowd!

Built with innovative glass technology, the vivo Y73’s screen is scratch resistant and durable to support your active lifestyle. Now, you can push the new Y73 as far and as hard as you push yourself.

Freeze Everyday Moments with Great Quality

Beyond its outstanding form and design, the vivo Y73 is equipped with formidable imaging functions designed for Selfie and Video enthusiasts to unleash their creativity. One highlight is the 64MP AF Camera with Night Mode that allows you to take beautiful and high-quality shots of the vivid night scene. You can further amp up your night shots with four stylish City Night Filters, each one specially created for different styles and preferences.

vivo has also brought users new upgrades in technology – the Rear Camera 4K Video Function, for instance, allows you to take videos with crystal-clear definition, any time of the day. Then, give your imaging quality a boost with features such as Eye Autofocus and Ultra Stabilization.

Moreover, there is also the Dual-View Video feature that allows you to use the Front and Rear Camera at the same time — enabling you to double your creative prowess. Selfie lovers will enjoy the 16MP Front Camera, which boasts enhancement features such as Super Night Selfie and Portrait Lighting!

When you have explored and discovered all the star imaging features of the vivo Y73, there are more in store for you. The Front Camera, for instance, brings along fun features such as the Steadiface Selfie Video, as well as enhancement features such as light filters and Video Face Beauty. The Rear Camera is the photography enthusiasts’ paradise, with features such as Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait and Multi-Portrait to help you level up your creative work.



These are subtle yet impactful improvements in the quality of life for vivo users – try the vivo Y73 out and experience the difference yourself!

Bringing Viewing Pleasure to the Next Level

Users of the vivo Y73 can expect to enjoy brilliant and realistic digital content on the smartphone’s 6.44-inch 60Hz FHD+ Screen that boasts a 2400x1080 Ultra - High Resolution.

In particular, the AMOLED Screen stands out for its picture-perfect clarity, as well as optimized screen real-estate for a top-notch full-screen experience. The smartphone includes an In-Display Fingerprint Feature which can read your fingerprint with a single touch with imperceptible speed. Also noteworthy is the thin yet tough glass, which upgrades the vivo Y73 to be the elegant beast when it comes to form and shape.

Powerful Performance, Built for Go-Getter

The vivo Y73 is perfect for multi-taskers looking to be even more productive, thanks to its 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM that keeps the phone running smoothly even under heavy usage. More apps, more games? No problem, this smartphone has got you covered – you will still have a perfect mobile experience even if you are a heavy user.

Whether it is having more apps running, or switching between apps seamlessly, this one is perfect for the multi-tasker to manage work, life, and fun. Gamers will also enjoy the Multi-Turbo Ultra Game Mode, for the boost that you need to have for winning!



For power users, this phone meets their needs and more with its generous 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage. Fast speed can also be expected, thanks to the powerful Mediatek Helio G95 processor. What is more, with a 4000mAh Battery Capacity that supports up to 33W FlashCharge fast charging, the vivo Y73 is capable of keeping up with any fast-paced and active lifestyle – there is nothing to stop you from hitting the streets late at night, or closing that next deal!

Price & Availability

All in all, the vivo Y73 comes with powerful specs for the ultimate smartphone experience — perfect for enhancing the lives of all who use it. The outstanding vivo Y73 is now available for purchase across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 89,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y73 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y73 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).