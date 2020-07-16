UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Russian Bill On Fines For Failure To Delete Info Is Applicable To YouTube, Instagram

Daniyal Sohail 41 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

New Russian Bill on Fines for Failure to Delete Info Is Applicable to YouTube, Instagram

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A new Russian bill envisioning fines in the amount of up to 4 million rubles ($56,180) for websites refusing to delete banned information on legal request will be applicable to YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, according to an explanatory note.

Lawmakers Alexander Khinshtein and Sergei Boyarsky have submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament the bill on fines for refusal to delete information, including containing calls for extremist activities. The new bill is expected to fill a lacuna in regulations related to responsibility for failure to comply with legal requirements. Currently, this is not outlined in the Russian legislation, which creates "lack of legal clarity," according to the explanatory note.

By April 2020.

YouTube has failed to delete 10,482 URL-pages with banned information, Twitter has failed to delete 1,462 URL-pages, Instagram has failed to delete 1,435 URL-pages, and Facebook has failed to delete 362 URL-pages, despite demands of Russian media watchdog Roskomandor, the note read on.

"I would not say there is a certain trigger, we just think there was a lacuna. There are things that are banned from being spread, this is described in the legislation, we have a regulator, Roskomnadzor, which tries to react urgently, to block access and to inform websites that banned information can be found on their resources. However, statistics shows that not everything is deleted, and that this sometimes does not happen quickly," lawmaker Boyarsky explained to Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Facebook Twitter April 2020 YouTube Media From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5, 426 with 257914 cases of Coron ..

26 minutes ago

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

36 minutes ago

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

1 hour ago

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.