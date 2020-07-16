New Russian Bill on Fines for Failure to Delete Info Is Applicable to YouTube, Instagram

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A new Russian bill envisioning fines in the amount of up to 4 million rubles ($56,180) for websites refusing to delete banned information on legal request will be applicable to YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, according to an explanatory note.

Lawmakers Alexander Khinshtein and Sergei Boyarsky have submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament the bill on fines for refusal to delete information, including containing calls for extremist activities. The new bill is expected to fill a lacuna in regulations related to responsibility for failure to comply with legal requirements. Currently, this is not outlined in the Russian legislation, which creates "lack of legal clarity," according to the explanatory note.

By April 2020.

YouTube has failed to delete 10,482 URL-pages with banned information, Twitter has failed to delete 1,462 URL-pages, Instagram has failed to delete 1,435 URL-pages, and Facebook has failed to delete 362 URL-pages, despite demands of Russian media watchdog Roskomandor, the note read on.

"I would not say there is a certain trigger, we just think there was a lacuna. There are things that are banned from being spread, this is described in the legislation, we have a regulator, Roskomnadzor, which tries to react urgently, to block access and to inform websites that banned information can be found on their resources. However, statistics shows that not everything is deleted, and that this sometimes does not happen quickly," lawmaker Boyarsky explained to Sputnik.