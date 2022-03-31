UrduPoint.com

New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tourists On Board - Blue Origin

Daniyal Sohail Published March 31, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company Blue Origin carried out its fourth successful tourism flight on Thursday, launching six people on an approximately 10 minute flight to the edge of space

Gary Lai, the chief architect of the New Shepard system, businessman Marty Allen, entrepreneur Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon, businessman and mentor Jim Kitchen and President of Commercial Space Technologies George Nield joined the flight as space tourists.

Lai replaced comedian Pete Davidson, who Blue Origin originally said would be a passenger on the mission.

Blue Origin later said the Saturday Night Live comedian was "no longer able to join" the mission after the mission was delayed from its original launch date on March 23.

Blue Origin is one of the three private US space flight companies. Along with Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin flights are suborbital and only SpaceX has the ability to take people into orbit. The first manned flight of the New Shepard suborbital spacecraft took place last summer with Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos on board.

