UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Shepard Spaceship With Jeff Bezos On Board Lifts Off - Blue Origin's LiveStream

Daniyal Sohail 59 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

New Shepard Spaceship With Jeff Bezos on Board Lifts Off - Blue Origin's LiveStream

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and a team of astronauts successfully lifted off aboard the New Shepard space missile from a remote location in West Texas at shortly after 9:10 am EST time, Blue Origin's live webcast of the launch showed on Tuesday.

The entire flight is expected to last 11 minutes from the takeoff to landing while the capsule with all four crew members on board going up over 65 miles above Earth at a speed three times the speed of sound.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

1 hour ago

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in mu ..

1 hour ago

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul- ..

1 hour ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs report

1 hour ago

Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.