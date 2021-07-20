WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and a team of astronauts successfully lifted off aboard the New Shepard space missile from a remote location in West Texas at shortly after 9:10 am EST time, Blue Origin's live webcast of the launch showed on Tuesday.

The entire flight is expected to last 11 minutes from the takeoff to landing while the capsule with all four crew members on board going up over 65 miles above Earth at a speed three times the speed of sound.