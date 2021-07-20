WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The New Shepard Spaceship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and a team of astronauts on board has safely reached the edge of space, Blue Origin's live webcast of the launch showed on Tuesday.

The spaceship reached the zero gravity point after about 3 minutes following the successful lift off from West Texas location and has begun to parachute back to Earth.