UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Technologies Become The Driving Force Behind China's Economic Development

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:02 PM

New technologies become the driving force behind China's economic development

New technologies such as 5G, big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence are growing vigorously in China and have become the driving force behind China's economic development, the report said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :New technologies such as 5G, big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence are growing vigorously in China and have become the driving force behind China's economic development, the report said .

The new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation has provided an important opportunity for the development of new economy enterprises in China. In addition, with the deepening of China's supply-side structural reform, many cities, represented by Xiamen, are actively creating a high-quality business environment and providing fertile ground for the development of new economy enterprises, People's Daily Online reported.

"The world's new industrial and technological revolution is in full swing. New technologies and industries such as 5G, artificial intelligence, big data, internet of things, bioengineering and new energy are growing rapidly." said Yao Jingyuan, researcher at the Counselors' Office of the State Council, at a recent conference on the development of new economy.

Yao added that in the process of the new industrial and technological revolution, China has taken the forefront of the world in some important fields. Under this background, the development of new economy should be a made an even higher priority.

Related Topics

Internet World Business China Xiamen 5G

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

1 hour ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

1 hour ago

50 global operators launch commercial 5G service i ..

1 minute ago

Provincial Govt should stay to serve Sindh people: ..

1 minute ago

CNG cylinder banned in school vans

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.