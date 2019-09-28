New technologies changing societies: Experts

Experts here at a seminar on Friday said the advent of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) with new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and big data analytics was fundamentally changing and shaping the modern society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Experts here at a seminar on Friday said the advent of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) with new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and big data analytics was fundamentally changing and shaping the modern society.

A key challenge amid 4IR was to make the government departments' learning-oriented organizations to use big data effectively as evidence for decision making they said while addressing the seminar on 'Implications of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for policymaking and the knowledge systems', organized here by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Senior Research Fellow, Overseas Development Institute (ODI), London, Dr Arnaldo Pellini, in his address, said over the years the remarkable progress in digital and information technology around the world for generating, collecting and analysing data had been changing the way policymakers could source and use evidence, and adding real-time big data analytics to their evidence.

Dr Arnaldo while quoting the example of New Zealand, said the adoption of four basic principles of usage and sharing of big data, which included values, inclusion, trust and control, could help the governments in effectively managing and regulating the big data usage.

Now, the governments need to invest in building capacity of institutions to adapt to the new technologies and innovations, he added.

SDPI Joint Executive Director Dr Vaqar Ahmed said the major challenge in today's digital world was to make the government departments 'learning-oriented' organizations.

"We need to study reasons for low demand of evidence in policy making", he said adding the challenge was also closely related to how "we can narrow down the divide between policy researchers and policymakers". The former needed to learn how best to package evidence-based advice so that it was comprehended properly by the latter.

Dr Vaqar underlined that policymakers on their own would also have to learn how to put in place knowledge management system which were able to provide solutions to complex political economy problems faced by officials on almost a daily basis.

He said the public sector could also look at models from other countries where officials had the benefit to learn from an Internal unit which fully focused on strategic research, foresight and experimentation.

"The public offices through competition can crowd-source idea from the best academics and practitioners. It is now encouraging to note that some local think tanks are collaborating to help the public organizations towards strengthening evidence for development initiatives," he observed.