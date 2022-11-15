New Technology Protects Space Satellite Communications From Jamming Attacks - Boeing

Boeing has developed and successfully tested a new technology to protect US military satellites from being jammed, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday

"Boeing engineers recently demonstrated a new, autonomous technology that can successfully prevent jamming attempts on US Department of Defense satellite communications (SATCOM)," the release said.

Boeing explained in the release that the test was conducted on the US Space Force's Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) and it demonstrated how the new technology can provide secure communication in contested environments.

"Our adversaries are always attempting to deny our ability to communicate.

On-board, autonomous, real-time nulling of jammers greatly enhances our resiliency, ensuring the United States and our allies can provide our warfighters with secure, reliable communications in a contested environment," US Space Force PTS-P Program Manager Justin Bruner said.

The PTS-P system will provide space-based processing of the Protected Tactical Waveform, the US military's jam-resistant waveform, the release said.

The company's solution uses software-defined beam-shaping to geolocate and actively suppress jamming in real-time, with thousands of data points gathered every second, the release added.