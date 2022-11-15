UrduPoint.com

New Technology Protects Space Satellite Communications From Jamming Attacks - Boeing

Daniyal Sohail Published November 15, 2022 | 10:39 PM

New Technology Protects Space Satellite Communications From Jamming Attacks - Boeing

Boeing has developed and successfully tested a new technology to protect US military satellites from being jammed, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Boeing has developed and successfully tested a new technology to protect US military satellites from being jammed, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Boeing engineers recently demonstrated a new, autonomous technology that can successfully prevent jamming attempts on US Department of Defense satellite communications (SATCOM)," the release said.

Boeing explained in the release that the test was conducted on the US Space Force's Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) and it demonstrated how the new technology can provide secure communication in contested environments.

"Our adversaries are always attempting to deny our ability to communicate.

On-board, autonomous, real-time nulling of jammers greatly enhances our resiliency, ensuring the United States and our allies can provide our warfighters with secure, reliable communications in a contested environment," US Space Force PTS-P Program Manager Justin Bruner said.

The PTS-P system will provide space-based processing of the Protected Tactical Waveform, the US military's jam-resistant waveform, the release said.

The company's solution uses software-defined beam-shaping to geolocate and actively suppress jamming in real-time, with thousands of data points gathered every second, the release added.

Related Topics

Technology Company United States From Satellites

Recent Stories

Mayorkas Says Does Not Anticipate Nuclear Attack i ..

Mayorkas Says Does Not Anticipate Nuclear Attack in Europe With Health Consequen ..

1 minute ago
 FBR suspends SRO 1005 of 2021 regarding POS prize ..

FBR suspends SRO 1005 of 2021 regarding POS prize scheme

1 minute ago
 Japanese, French Leaders Discuss Ukraine, Energy, ..

Japanese, French Leaders Discuss Ukraine, Energy, Climate - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 EU to Allocate Additional $72Bln for Defense Until ..

EU to Allocate Additional $72Bln for Defense Until 2025 - Borrell

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan habitual of taking u-turns: Hamza Shehb ..

Imran Khan habitual of taking u-turns: Hamza Shehbaz

15 minutes ago
 Labor dies after falling from building in Karachi

Labor dies after falling from building in Karachi

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.