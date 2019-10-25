UrduPoint.com
New Version Of Russia's Angara To Allow Launches From Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Roscosmos

Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:23 PM

New Version of Russia's Angara to Allow Launches From Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) There will be a possibility to carry out launches of Russia's new Angara-A5M carrier rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, Sergey Kuznetsov, the chief designer at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, a Roscosmos subsidiary, told Sputnik.

Earlier in October, Kuznetsov told Sputnik that the first launch of Angara-A5M modernized launch vehicle was planned approximately for late 2024.

"At present, launches of the Angara-A5M launch vehicle are planned to be carried out from Vostochny cosmodrome, however, the design of this carrier rocket will allow [us] to launch it from the Plesetsk cosmodrome if necessary," Kuznetsov said.

Earlier this month, space industry sources told Sputnik that a test launch of the new Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket had been delayed until 2020.

As compared to Angara-A5, the Angara-A5M is a modernized version with a different first-stage engine that will allow it to carry heavier loads.

In September, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told Vedomosti newspaper that the Angara-A5 carrier did not meet the requirements of the main customer � the Russian Defense Ministry. Thus, a modernized Angara-A5M is necessary to bring the carrying capacity of the launch vehicle to the requirements of the ministry.

The Angara family includes several environmentally-friendly carrier rockets of various classes.

