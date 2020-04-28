UrduPoint.com
Newly Arrived International Space Station Crew Clear Of COVID-19 Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

The coronavirus incubation period is over for the crew who have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) some 20 days ago and all of them feel well, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian federal space agency Roscosmos, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The coronavirus incubation period is over for the crew who have arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) some 20 days ago and all of them feel well, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian Federal space agency Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

The Soyuz MS-16 transported Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy to the ISS on April 9.

"The Soyuz MS-16 crew at the ISS have passed the COVID-19 incubation period.

They are feeling fine," Rogozin said on Twitter.

Sputnik has learned from the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center that the Soyuz MS-16 crew was placed under strict supervision over COVID-19 from the very arrival at the Baikonur spaceport, from where the launch took place on the� Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket.

No traditional public events were held for the astronauts, neither were their families and press invited to bid farewell to them at the launch site.

