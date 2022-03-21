UrduPoint.com

Newly Created Australian Space Command To Start Operating On Tuesday - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published March 21, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Newly Created Australian Space Command to Start Operating on Tuesday - Reports

Australia's Space Command, set up for the future space force, will formally begin operating on Tuesday, Australian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Australia's Space Command, set up for the future space force, will formally begin operating on Tuesday, Australian media reported on Monday.

The command will be announced on Tuesday in Canberra by Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton at a conference on aerospace forces, ABC News Australia reported.

The Space Command will be led by Catherine Roberts and it will include personnel from the three armed services, defense public servants and industry contractors, working alongside the Australian Space Agency, the news outlet reported, citing Dutton's upcoming speech.

Dutton plans to discuss the "growing importance" of hypersonic missiles as well as space-based satellite communications in future warfare.

"Russia and China are already developing hypersonic missiles which can travel at more than 6,000 kilometers per hour," Dutton will say during his address.

According to Dutton, in the 21st century, space will undoubtedly become a domain which takes on greater military significance.

A year ago, the Royal Australian Air Force confirmed plans to follow the example of other nations and create a space command.

Space command will be smaller than its counterparts elsewhere but is seen as a "necessary endeavor with a view to protecting our national interests and our need for a Space Force in the future," Dutton will say.

>