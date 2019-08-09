UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Commercial Launch Of Russian Proton-M Rocket Planned For September 30 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 31 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:10 AM

Next Commercial Launch of Russian Proton-M Rocket Planned for September 30 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The next commercial launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket loaded with the European Eutelsat 5 West B communication satellite and the US Mission Extension Vehicle-1 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is planned for September 30, a spokesperson of Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Friday.

In July, sources told Sputnik that the launch was postponed from August to September. Other sources subsequently said that the launch was scheduled for September 20.

"This commercial launch is planned for September 30. All the works are being carried out with regard to this date," the spokesperson said.

This year, three launches of Proton-M rockets were carried out and three more launches are planned to be conducted by the end of the year.

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, the manufacturer of Proton-M, carries out commercial launched of Proton-M under contracts with International Launch Services, the provider of launch services with the use of Proton rockets on the international market.

Between 1996 and 2018, the company carried out 96 commercial launches.

Related Topics

Russia Company July August September 2018 Market All From

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

6 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

5 hours ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

5 hours ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

5 hours ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.