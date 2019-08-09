Next Commercial Launch of Russian Proton-M Rocket Planned for September 30 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The next commercial launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket loaded with the European Eutelsat 5 West B communication satellite and the US Mission Extension Vehicle-1 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is planned for September 30, a spokesperson of Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Friday.

In July, sources told Sputnik that the launch was postponed from August to September. Other sources subsequently said that the launch was scheduled for September 20.

"This commercial launch is planned for September 30. All the works are being carried out with regard to this date," the spokesperson said.

This year, three launches of Proton-M rockets were carried out and three more launches are planned to be conducted by the end of the year.

Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, the manufacturer of Proton-M, carries out commercial launched of Proton-M under contracts with International Launch Services, the provider of launch services with the use of Proton rockets on the international market.

Between 1996 and 2018, the company carried out 96 commercial launches.