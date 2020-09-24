UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next-Generation Glonass-K Satellite Delivered To Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:12 PM

Next-Generation Glonass-K Satellite Delivered to Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Manufacturer

A next-generation Glonass-K satellite has been delivered to the Plesetsk cosmodrome ahead of October 16 launch, Roscosmos' Reshetnev Information Satellite System said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) A next-generation Glonass-K satellite has been delivered to the Plesetsk cosmodrome ahead of October 16 launch, Roscosmos' Reshetnev Information Satellite System said on Thursday.

"The spacecraft has already been delivered to the Plesetsk cosmodrome. In the near future, we will start to prepare it for launch," the company said in a statement.

The third Glonass-K satellite has more domestically-made components compared to the two previous ones, the satellite maker added.

The first Glonass-K satellite was launched in February 2011 and the second one lifted off in December 2014.

There are currently 27 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 23 of them are operational. In February, spokesperson of Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems said that nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites would be added to the constellation by 2022.

Related Topics

Russia Company February October December Satellites

Recent Stories

Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefi ..

6 minutes ago

Diplomats, foreign delegates to visit LoC today: I ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Civilian Airplane Manufacturer Lays Off Hu ..

2 minutes ago

PM helps PIA to get permission for 21 more flight ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing on Lukashenko's Inauguration: We Respect C ..

2 minutes ago

DC Abbottabad holds anti-polio review meeting

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.