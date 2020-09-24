Next-Generation Glonass-K Satellite Delivered to Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Manufacturer

A next-generation Glonass-K satellite has been delivered to the Plesetsk cosmodrome ahead of October 16 launch, Roscosmos' Reshetnev Information Satellite System said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) A next-generation Glonass-K satellite has been delivered to the Plesetsk cosmodrome ahead of October 16 launch, Roscosmos' Reshetnev Information Satellite System said on Thursday.

"The spacecraft has already been delivered to the Plesetsk cosmodrome. In the near future, we will start to prepare it for launch," the company said in a statement.

The third Glonass-K satellite has more domestically-made components compared to the two previous ones, the satellite maker added.

The first Glonass-K satellite was launched in February 2011 and the second one lifted off in December 2014.

There are currently 27 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 23 of them are operational. In February, spokesperson of Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems said that nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites would be added to the constellation by 2022.