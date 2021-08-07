MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The next launch of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 UK's OneWeb communications satellites is scheduled for mid-October, two sources in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.

1b carrier rocket with 36 OneWeb satellites will be the next one from the Vostochny Cosmodrome," one of the sources said.

Another source has confirmed this information.

OneWeb plans to create a constellation of satellites that will provide broadband internet access to users around the world fully covering the Earth's surface.