Next Launch From Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome Slated For Mid-October - Sources
Daniyal Sohail 8 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 05:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The next launch of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 UK's OneWeb communications satellites is scheduled for mid-October, two sources in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.
"The launch of the Soyuz-2.
1b carrier rocket with 36 OneWeb satellites will be the next one from the Vostochny Cosmodrome," one of the sources said.
Another source has confirmed this information.
OneWeb plans to create a constellation of satellites that will provide broadband internet access to users around the world fully covering the Earth's surface.