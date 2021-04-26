UrduPoint.com
Next Launch From Vostochny Scheduled For May - Russian Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:28 PM

The next launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Vostochny spaceport is scheduled for May, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The next launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Vostochny spaceport is scheduled for May, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites was successfully launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome. Sources told Sputnik earlier that, the next launches of Soyuz-2.

1b rockets with OneWeb satellites are scheduled for May 27 and June 1.

"We hope that we will have launches every month � in May, June, and July," Rogozin said.

French launch service provider Arianespace and UK communication company OneWeb signed a contract on launching 21 Soyuz rockets from Baikonur, Vostochny and Kourou spaceports in June 2015. Six rockets with 182 satellites in total have already been launched. Last September, the number of rockets for launch were shrank to 19.

