Next Launch of Angara Rocket Can Take Place Before Or After New Year - Roscosmos Chief

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The next launch of the Angara heavy rocket will take place before or after the New Year festivities, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia 's space agency Roscosmos, told reporters on Friday.

"They might do the launch in time for a Christmas tree or right afterward. This is a technical thing," Rogozin said.

The previous launch was held in 2014.