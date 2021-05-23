UrduPoint.com
Next Launch Of Russian Progress Cargo Spacecraft To ISS Planned For End Of June -Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 15 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:50 AM

Next Launch of Russian Progress Cargo Spacecraft to ISS Planned for End of June -Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The upcoming launch of the Russian Progress MS-17 resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is set for June 30, a spokesperson of Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"[The launch is planned] for 02:27 Moscow time [23:27 GMT on June 29]," the spokesperson said.

The Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft that will deliver food and supplies to the ISS will be launched from the Baikonur space center using the Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. It is expected to dock to the ISS on July 2.

Last year, Russia sent two Progress MS resupply spacecraft to the ISS, in April and in July. After this year's June 30 launch, Russia is expected to send Progress MS-18 to the ISS in October.

