UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next OneWeb Launch Delayed Over Faulty Parts - Source

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:10 AM

Next OneWeb Launch Delayed Over Faulty Parts - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The launch of the next batch of OneWeb satellites atop Russia's Soyuz rocket was pushed back by more than a week to buy time for the struggling tech firm to replace faulty parts in some of the devices, a space industry source told Sputnik.

The London-based company planned to loft 34 broadband satellites into space in early August in a bid to expand its in-orbit constellation of 254 satellites that will bring about global internet connectivity. Sources told Sputnik this week that the August 5 launch was delayed until at least August 13.

"The delivery of 34 OneWeb satellites to Baikonur is now planned for July 28 and the launch for August 20-21," a source said, adding that satellites were having some parts replaced at a Florida factory.

OneWeb reached a deal with French satellite launch firm Arianespace in 2015 for 21 launches from Russia's Vostochny spaceport, Kazakhstan's Baikonur and French Guiana's Kourou. In September 2020, OneWeb reduced the number of contracted launches to 19.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Company Kourou Buy Florida Kazakhstan July August September 2015 2020 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

4 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

4 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

4 hours ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

5 hours ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.