Next OneWeb Satellite To Launch From Baikonur On September 14 - Arianespace

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Next OneWeb Satellite to Launch From Baikonur on September 14 - Arianespace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The next batch of British communication satellites OneWeb will launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome aboard Russia's Soyuz 2.1b rocket on September 14, the Arianespace CEO said on Sunday.

"We will be back on September 14 for our next @OneWeb launch," Stephane Israel tweeted.

Earlier today, Russian space agency Roscosmos reported that a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with additional 34 OneWeb satellites had been successfully launched from the Baikonur space center.

"Thanks to the teams of @OneWeb, to our #Starsem affiliate and to our Russian partners @glavkosmosJSC for helping make Flight #ST34 a success," Israel wrote in a separate tweet.

So far, Arianespace has launched 288 OneWeb satellites as part of nine Soyuz launches, with a view to performing additional 10 Soyuz launches for OneWeb through this and the following year.

UK company OneWeb is planning to have 648 satellites orbiting Earth, providing broadband access to the internet to everyone across the globe.

