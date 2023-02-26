Next Spacewalk of Russian Cosmonauts Expected This Spring - Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russian cosmonauts will carry out a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) in April-May 2023, Yury Borisov, the Director General of Roscosmos, the Russian state space agency, said.

"The scientific program will continue. In April-May there will be a spacewalk to equip the Nauka module," Borisov said on Sunday morning, at the Mission Control Center near Moscow, following the docking of the MS-23 spacecraft to the ISS.