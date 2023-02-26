UrduPoint.com

Next Spacewalk Of Russian Cosmonauts Expected This Spring - Roscosmos CEO

Daniyal Sohail Published February 26, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Next Spacewalk of Russian Cosmonauts Expected This Spring - Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russian cosmonauts will carry out a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) in April-May 2023, Yury Borisov, the Director General of Roscosmos, the Russian state space agency, said.

"The scientific program will continue. In April-May there will be a spacewalk to equip the Nauka module," Borisov said on Sunday morning, at the Mission Control Center near Moscow, following the docking of the MS-23 spacecraft to the ISS.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sunday

Recent Stories

Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

7 hours ago
 21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malat ..

21 truck relief convoy from Pakistan reaches Malatya

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

7 hours ago
 Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larka ..

Day-one celebrations function held at SMBBMU Larkana

7 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tan ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas meets Finance Minis ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.