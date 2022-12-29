UrduPoint.com

NFTP Graduates Earn $2.2 Million In Foreign Exchange Through Online Freelancing

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 03:38 PM

NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchange through Online Freelancing

More than 8,700 students have completed the training through the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to provide honorable online employment to the youth across Pakistan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022) More than 8,700 students have completed the training through the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), an initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to provide honorable online employment to the youth across Pakistan.

The NFTP graduates have so far earned more than $2.2 Million in foreign exchange. This was told in a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider here in Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) today.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that 20 training centers have been established across the country in which the unemployed youth are being given 3-month training in the fields of Technical Content Marketing, Advertising and Creative Designing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Government of Pakistan has been giving 70% to 100% discount on the fees. For admission to the program, National Identity Card (CNIC) and Domicile of the respective province and graduation qualification is required. The age limit for admission in the NFTP is 18 to 40 years.

