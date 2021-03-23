NGO Files Complaint Against Facebook in France Over Online Hatred

A journalist NGO has filed a complaint against Facebook on charges of spreading hatred and disinformation online

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A journalist NGO has filed a complaint against Facebook on charges of spreading hatred and disinformation online.

The lawsuit was filed with the Paris prosecutor's office on Monday.

"Reporters Without Borders (RSF) accuses Facebook of 'deceptive commercial practices' on the grounds that the social media company's promises to provide a 'safe' and 'error-free' online environment are contradicted by the large-scale proliferation of hate speech and false information on its networks," the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also explained that the NGO's decision to file a lawsuit in France was made because the country's "consumer law is especially well suited to deal with the issue.

" Besides, the social network has a significant number of users on the French mainland, namely a total of 38 million, of whom 24 million use it daily.

The RSF assumed that given Facebook applies the same terms of service across the globe, a ruling of a French court on the matter "has the potential for a global impact." The NGO's lawsuit concerns Facebook France and Facebook Ireland.

The statement also read that the organization considered filling similar complaints in other countries.