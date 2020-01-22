NIC network generates over 12,000 jobs, says Ignite CEO

The National Incubation Centre's network, established with an aim to empower the aspiring entrepreneurs across the country through provision of technological trainings, has helped generate over 12,000 jobs during the last couple of years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ):The National Incubation Centre's network, established with an aim to empower the aspiring entrepreneurs across the country through provision of technological trainings, has helped generate over 12,000 jobs during the last couple of years.

"Network of incubators established at Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta has produced some revolutionary products in agriculture, health, education and energy that have created significant impact on the society," Ignite's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yusuf Hussain told the media in a press briefing on the 'Digiskills.pK' here on Tuesday.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Ignite, he said the organization, working under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, committed to solve the meaningful problems in Pakistan and avail global opportunities through innovation based on Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The CEO said over 782,000 enrolled students provided trainings in marketable intermediate digital skills at the NIC different branches. Most of them were now self-employed and earning lucrative foreign exchange through freelancing.

He said the initiative was aimed at equipping the youth including freelancers, students, housewives, and professionals with knowledge, skills, tools and techniques which were imperative to facilitate them in getting attractive jobs opportunities in international and national markets.

"Our SEED Funded projects have made significant mark in health, education and energy," he said while pointing out one of its projects that helped the MES Peshawar and Rawalpindi in saving 90 per cent of electricity transmission line losses and theft in the cities.

He said Byoniks, a developing patentable tech would be providing non-intrusive and pain free kidney dialysis at a fraction of the current cost by July 2020.

Citing the example of an entrepreneur from the NIC Quetta, he said Ali Gul won Rs 0.3 million by clinching 1st runner up prize by in the National Championship of Final Year Projects. Ali, with the help of Ignite, prepared an innovative helmet that was saving lives of several blue-collar workers working in Balochistan mines.

"In nutshell Ignite brings a great opportunity for our youth to innovate in public services by creating technology solutions to address the needs of fellow citizens and economic growth of the country," he remarked.