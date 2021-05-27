UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NICs Applications For Startups Open Nationwide

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:12 PM

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have launched National Expansion Plan (NEP), the largest network of technology incubation centers across Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2021) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have launched National Expansion Plan (NEP), the largest network of technology incubation centers across Pakistan. This project aims to create nationwide opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their business ideas into viable ventures. The initiative aims to support entrepreneurial activity and create opportunity nationwide. The program is particularly designed to support early-stage startups.

Applications for all the centers are open now. With six regions on list, 13 centers will be opened across Pakistan namely in Punjab (Lahore, Gujrat, Taxila and Rawalpindi), Balochistan (Quetta and Lasbela), Sindh (Karachi, Jamshoro and Sukkur), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Kohat and Swat), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Muzaffarabad).
Aspiring entrepreneurs can apply through the official website on preferred location.

Shortlisted startups will pitch to a panel of judges as part of the induction process. Top 10 startups will be admitted in the center of their relevant city.

Based on a Zero Equity Model, the duration of each cycle of NEP will be for six months during which all resources would be geared towards facilitating and enabling the startups to optimize their business activity. Selected startups will also receive perks such as monthly stipend, free workspace, networking opportunities, mentorship, business development assistance, and legal guidance.

In a message, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that startups and aspiring entrepreneurs have the potential to change the future of the nation. Pakistan has already made an impact ICT sector globally. NEP’s mission is to work as a catalyst in paving the way for innovation-led initiatives across the nation for early-stage startups. By doing so, NEP will foster and develop opportunities for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Punjab Swat Gujrat Kohat Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Sukkur Progress Jamshoro Lasbela Muzaffarabad Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Top

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

10 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

38 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

46 minutes ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

57 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

58 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.