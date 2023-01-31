Nigeria Becomes First African Country to Gain Access to Starlink - SpaceX

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) US space company SpaceX owned by Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that its Starlink satellite internet provider had become available in Nigeria, which is the first African country to gain access to the company's services.

"Starlink is now available in Nigeria - the first African country to receive service!" the company tweeted.

The availability map of Starlink now also depicts Nigeria as a state where network services are available.

Starlink is a next generation satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access across the world. SpaceX launched the project in February 2018.