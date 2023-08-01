Nigerien Authorities Warn Against Unauthorized Use of Starlink Internet Following Coup

Nigerien authorities have warned against the use of US satellite internet provider Starlink in the country without a prior permission from Nigerien government agencies, the Electronic Communications and Post Regulatory Authority (ARCEP) said on Tuesday in a communique published by Nigerien media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Nigerien authorities have warned against the use of US satellite internet provider Starlink in the country without a prior permission from Nigerien government agencies, the Electronic Communications and Post Regulatory Authority (ARCEP) said on Tuesday in a communique published by Nigerien media.

"ARCEP is calling on the Starlink services providers to suspend any operations carried out without a prior coordination with competent bodies," the document read, as quoted by the Lesahel news website.

Under Nigerien law, the use of a network without license is punishable by a prison sentence from three months to one year and/or a fine of 30 million to 60 million CFA francs ($50,000-$100,000), the authority said.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice.

" The guard's commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. France started evacuating its own nationals and European nationals on Tuesday.