UrduPoint.com

Ninety-Year-Old US Actor Of 'Star Trek' TV Series Sets Record As Oldest Human In Space

Daniyal Sohail 39 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:03 PM

Ninety-Year-Old US Actor of 'Star Trek' TV Series Sets Record as Oldest Human in Space

William Shatner, best known for his iconic role as Captain James Kirk in the long-running US television series Star Trek, became the oldest person to reach outer space on Tuesday as a tourist, courtesy of the private space firm Blue Origin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) William Shatner, best known for his iconic role as Captain James Kirk in the long-running US television series Star Trek, became the oldest person to reach outer space on Tuesday as a tourist, courtesy of the private space firm Blue Origin.

Video images showed the domed shaped crew capsule separated from the rocket, floating in space as the speed slowed to zero before beginning a controlled descent slowed by rockets and eventually a series of three parachutes.

"That was unlike anything they described," Shatner said as the capsule descended toward Earth.

A recovery team raced to greet the crew, still sealed after plopping down in the Texas desert amid clouds of dust.

"I'm overwhelmed. I know I did it," Shatner said while interviewed by Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos moments after Bezos opened the capsule for the actor to emerge.

Shatner and three other individuals blasted off from a desert launch site in the state of Texas for a ten-minute sub-orbital flight that included several minutes of weightless floating about 60 miles high, widely regarded as the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space.

The actor was joined by Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers, co-founder of the Earth-imaging satellite company Planet, Chris Boshuizen, and French healthcare executive Glen de Vries.

It was the second crewed flight for Blue Origin. The first mission in July carried the company's founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen featured and aviator Wally Funk. At age 82, Funk held the record as the oldest human in space until Wednesday's flight by Shatner.

Related Topics

Company SITE July TV From Best

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s &#039;Future of Finance&#039; address ..

CBUAE&#039;s &#039;Future of Finance&#039; addresses importance of digitisation, ..

4 minutes ago
 SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, h ..

SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, hosts Nobel, booker laureates

19 minutes ago
 Webinar held on prospects of manpower export to Ja ..

Webinar held on prospects of manpower export to Japan

41 seconds ago
 Japan, Russia Agree in Principle on Leaders' Meeti ..

Japan, Russia Agree in Principle on Leaders' Meeting - Japanese Ambassador

42 seconds ago
 General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores governmen ..

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores government&#039;s commitment to achieve ..

34 minutes ago
 Poland's Ruling Party Boss Kaczynski to Quit Gover ..

Poland's Ruling Party Boss Kaczynski to Quit Government Job - Reports

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.