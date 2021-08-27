NITB developed smart app providing over 40 civic amenities at one click

The National Information Technology Board (NITB), a major development under the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan, has launched the City Islamabad application to provide more than 40 basic civic amenities on a single platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Information Technology board (NITB), a major development under the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan, has launched the City Islamabad application to provide more than 40 basic civic amenities on a single platform.

The application was developed by the NITB in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, said a news release.

"Citizens will now be able to apply for ID card passport, domicile, and land record at home," it said.

The app would help the masses to report all accidents, kidnappings, harassment, theft and corruption like offenses without any hiccup.

The smart civic services would include vehicle registration, transfer token tax and payment of challan which would be possible at home.

Moreover, citizens would be able to get the details of all the events taking place in the Federal capital from the app.

It would also provide electricity, gas, telephone and water bills payment services at a single click at home.

In case of emergency, citizens will be able to get help through the application whereas the citizens would be able to avail the facilities by registering on the City Islamabad application, it added.