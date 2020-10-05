UrduPoint.com
NITB Launches An App Titled "Harrasment"

Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:08 PM

National Information Technology Board (NITB) here on Monday launched an app named "Harassment" to eliminate harassment against women in society

Under E-Police feature the app would create awareness for physical harassment against women.

With the current need of digital awareness and to induce a sense of urgency among women NITB has started this app, an official said on Monday.

She said that the app would offers a platform to report of harassment cases inducing ICT cases.

She said that people should visit and download IOS: http://apple.co/31dfqs0 Android: http://buff.ly/2PLNK6P.

She said that the app is designed to ensure that women should stay safe always.

The app comes equipped with a button, which will send alerts with location in a situation of distress.

