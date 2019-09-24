UrduPoint.com
No Need For Google To Apply 'right To Be Forgotten' Worldwide: EU Court

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:35 PM

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten' worldwide: EU court

Google is not required to apply an EU "right to be forgotten" to its search engine domains outside Europe, the EU's top court ruled Tuesday in a landmark decision

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Google is not required to apply an EU "right to be forgotten" to its search engine domains outside Europe, the EU's top court ruled Tuesday in a landmark decision.

The judgment by the European Court of Justice handed victory to Google in the case, seen as crucial in determining whether EU online regulation should apply beyond Europe's borders or not.

The US internet giant had argued that the removal of search resultsrequired under EU law should not extend to its google.com domain or itsother non-EU sites.

