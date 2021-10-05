No One Holding Facebook Head Zuckerberg Accountable - Whistleblower

Mark Zuckerberg holds a very unique role in the tech industry and no one is currently holding him accountable, former Facebook product manager and whistleblower Frances Haugen said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

"Mark holds a very a very unique role in the tech industry, he holds over 55 percent of all the voting shares for Facebook. In the end, the buck stops with Mark. There is no one currently holding Mark accountable but himself," Haugen told the US Senate.

Over the past several weeks, Haugen has revealed thousands of documents suggesting Facebook hid evidence and lied about its platform spreading what she termed is "harmful information.

" Documents released by Haugen reveal that Facebook was allegedly being aware its social media platform inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers.

Hauges said during her testimony that Facebook did not do much to prevent content promoting "hate and division" as well as content that created a toxic environment for teenage girls.

Haugen publicly revealed herself to be the Facebook whistleblower on the 60 Minutes show on Monday. Shortly after the interview, Facebook suffered an outage of more than six hours that also disrupted some of its other services, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Facebook recovery team said the outage was caused by a border gateway protocol update.