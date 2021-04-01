Noise Off Music On with realme’s latest smart audio series realme Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo; launching Soon

The wait is finally over! The fastest-growing AIoT brand, realme has confirmed the launch of two new smart audio devices pretty soon

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) The wait is finally over! The fastest-growing AIoT brand, realme has confirmed the launch of two new smart audio devices pretty soon. realme Tech Life aims to provide trendier products for its young audience with trendsetting technology.

For this, realme shall soon be launching its realme Buds Air 2 and realme Buds Air 2 Neo specially tuned by one of the Top 100 DJ “Chainsmokers”

The young and trendsetting technology company, realme continues to bring remarkably cost-effective gadgets for its customers through multiple smartphones, AIoTs, and Lifestyle products.

realme aims to be the leader in the TWS category with these smart audio devices.



Previously, the brand launched the award-winning realme BudsQ and realme buds wireless Pro with Active Noise Cancellation technology.

They were a great hit and fans went crazy over them. Higher expectations are attached with the upcoming Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo. They are heard of to have the most latest features like IPX 5 water resistant, Active Noise Cancellation & superior design.

Finally, the wait for the latest generation from realme’s smart auido lineup is over.

The Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo will be launching in Pakistan very soon. Stay tuned for the latest updates regarding the launch and much more!