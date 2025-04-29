Open Menu

Nokia Slashes Prices On Feature Phones — A Big Win For Pakistani Consumers

Celebrating Legacy, Trust, And Affordability In Every Hand

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 05:57 PM

In an exciting move that reaffirms its long-standing bond with Pakistan, Nokia HMD has announced a massive price drop of PKR 600 to 800 on its most popular feature phone models — a bold step to bring high-quality mobile communication within everyone’s reach.

The iconic models now available at these reduced prices include:
Nokia 105 Classic - PKR. 2,999/-
Nokia 106 (2023) - PKR. 3,999/-
Nokia 108 (2024) - PKR. 4,199/-
Nokia 110 (2023) - PKR. 4,999/-
Nokia 125 (2024) - PKR. 5,199/-

This price adjustment comes at a time when affordability, durability, and simplicity matter more than ever to the everyday Pakistani. With this aggressive pricing strategy, Nokia HMD is not just offering phones — it’s rekindling a legacy that has lived in the hearts of millions across generations.

“Pakistan has always been an important market for us,” says a Nokia HMD spokesperson. “This price drop is a celebration of our deep connection with the people, and a commitment to ensure that reliable, quality communication is never out of reach.”

More Than Just a Phone — It’s Nokia
Known for their unbeatable durability, long battery life, and crystal-clear calling experience, Nokia feature phones have stood the test of time. From shopkeepers in bustling markets to students in remote towns, these devices are a lifeline — and now, even more accessible.

Each device comes with a 1-year replacement warranty, reinforcing Nokia’s unmatched confidence in its product quality. Whether you're looking for a phone for work, for elderly family members, or as a dependable secondary device, Nokia delivers value without compromise.

Reclaiming the 60% Market Share Legacy
Back in the early 2000s, Nokia held a dominant 60% share of the Pakistani market — a reflection of deep trust, product excellence, and local relevance. With this renewed focus on competitive pricing, product reliability, and after-sales service, Nokia HMD aims to recapture that leadership position.

The current leadership at Nokia HMD is strategically focused on market volume, accessibility, and consistent consumer satisfaction. Pakistan, with its vast and diverse mobile user base, remains central to this vision.

Available Nationwide — Get Yours Today
Consumers can now find the newly priced Nokia feature phones at all leading mobile retailers across Pakistan. Whether you're in the heart of Karachi or the hills of Murree, Nokia is just a shop away — more affordable than ever.

📣 #NokiaHMD_Pakistan| #MazbootNokiaHMD | #FeaturePhoneKing
Nokia HMD invites you to be part of this celebration. A new era of value has arrived — and it's more familiar than ever.

