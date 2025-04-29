Nokia Slashes Prices On Feature Phones — A Big Win For Pakistani Consumers
Celebrating Legacy, Trust, And Affordability In Every Hand
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 05:57 PM
In an exciting move that reaffirms its long-standing bond with Pakistan, Nokia HMD has announced a massive price drop of PKR 600 to 800 on its most popular feature phone models — a bold step to bring high-quality mobile communication within everyone’s reach
In an exciting move that reaffirms its long-standing bond with Pakistan, Nokia HMD has announced a massive price drop of PKR 600 to 800 on its most popular feature phone models — a bold step to bring high-quality mobile communication within everyone’s reach.
The iconic models now available at these reduced prices include:
Nokia 105 Classic - PKR. 2,999/-
Nokia 106 (2023) - PKR. 3,999/-
Nokia 108 (2024) - PKR. 4,199/-
Nokia 110 (2023) - PKR. 4,999/-
Nokia 125 (2024) - PKR. 5,199/-
This price adjustment comes at a time when affordability, durability, and simplicity matter more than ever to the everyday Pakistani. With this aggressive pricing strategy, Nokia HMD is not just offering phones — it’s rekindling a legacy that has lived in the hearts of millions across generations.
“Pakistan has always been an important market for us,” says a Nokia HMD spokesperson. “This price drop is a celebration of our deep connection with the people, and a commitment to ensure that reliable, quality communication is never out of reach.”
More Than Just a Phone — It’s Nokia
Known for their unbeatable durability, long battery life, and crystal-clear calling experience, Nokia feature phones have stood the test of time. From shopkeepers in bustling markets to students in remote towns, these devices are a lifeline — and now, even more accessible.
Each device comes with a 1-year replacement warranty, reinforcing Nokia’s unmatched confidence in its product quality. Whether you're looking for a phone for work, for elderly family members, or as a dependable secondary device, Nokia delivers value without compromise.
Reclaiming the 60% Market Share Legacy
Back in the early 2000s, Nokia held a dominant 60% share of the Pakistani market — a reflection of deep trust, product excellence, and local relevance. With this renewed focus on competitive pricing, product reliability, and after-sales service, Nokia HMD aims to recapture that leadership position.
The current leadership at Nokia HMD is strategically focused on market volume, accessibility, and consistent consumer satisfaction. Pakistan, with its vast and diverse mobile user base, remains central to this vision.
Available Nationwide — Get Yours Today
Consumers can now find the newly priced Nokia feature phones at all leading mobile retailers across Pakistan. Whether you're in the heart of Karachi or the hills of Murree, Nokia is just a shop away — more affordable than ever.
📣 #NokiaHMD_Pakistan| #MazbootNokiaHMD | #FeaturePhoneKing
Nokia HMD invites you to be part of this celebration. A new era of value has arrived — and it's more familiar than ever.
Recent Stories
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
More Stories From Technology
-
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers6 minutes ago
-
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information System in Punjab’ ..4 hours ago
-
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs Think4 hours ago
-
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solution4 hours ago
-
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%3 days ago
-
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot4 days ago
-
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and Action4 days ago
-
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Portal5 days ago
-
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Performance for a Greene ..5 days ago
-
China introduces 10G broadband internet service6 days ago
-
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, and Pro Cameras6 days ago
-
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design7 days ago