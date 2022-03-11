UrduPoint.com

North Korea Plans 'monster' Missile Launch By April: Analysts

Daniyal Sohail Published March 11, 2022 | 01:39 PM

North Korea plans 'monster' missile launch by April: analysts

North Korea has been using satellite subterfuge to test parts of a so-called "monster" missile, analysts say, as it gears up for a sanctions-shattering launch ahead of a key domestic anniversary

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :North Korea has been using satellite subterfuge to test parts of a so-called "monster" missile, analysts say, as it gears up for a sanctions-shattering launch ahead of a key domestic anniversary.

Pyongyang has conducted a record nine weapons tests so far this year, in what experts see as an effort to work through a laundry list of strategic weapons set out by leader Kim Jong Un.

One top priority is an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that can carry multiple warheads -- the Hwasong-17, dubbed a "monster missile" and first unveiled at a parade in October 2020.

It has never been test-fired -- but Washington said Thursday Pyongyang had recently tested parts of it disguised as a satellite.

North Korea has been observing a self-imposed moratorium on testing long range and nuclear weapons, but with talks stalled and sanctions still in place, it seems close to tearing it up.

"I think the moratorium is as good as over. We should expect to see a return to ICBM testing," said US-based security analyst Ankit Panda.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Panda Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong October 2020 Top

Recent Stories

North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

North Korea's banned weapons: what's new?

47 seconds ago
 Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay ..

Argentina lawmakers approve deal with IMF to repay vast debt: official

48 seconds ago
 Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China ..

Para snowboarder Sun wins 14th gold for host China

50 seconds ago
 Japan's January household spending increases 6.9 p ..

Japan's January household spending increases 6.9 pct on year following steep fal ..

51 seconds ago
 FCA to meet on March 31 to review output of Rabi c ..

FCA to meet on March 31 to review output of Rabi crops

37 minutes ago
 IUB selection board interview candidates for posts ..

IUB selection board interview candidates for posts of assistant professors, lect ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>