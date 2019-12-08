UrduPoint.com
North Korea Says Conducted 'Very Important' Test At Sohae Satellite Launch Site - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The North Korean Academy of the National Defense Science said on Sunday that it had conducted a "very important" test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, the North Korean state-run KCNA news agency reported.

The test was reportedly conducted on Saturday and the academy made a report on its successful results to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

According to KCNA, the test will significantly change the North Korean strategic position in the near future.

Further details of the test have not been disclosed.

Last year saw major improvements to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, which had been tense due to Pyongyang's multiple nuclear and missile tests, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holding direct talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. However, the negotiation process came to a standstill in 2019 due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and resumed missile tests.

