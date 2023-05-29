UrduPoint.com

North Korea Warns IMO About Planned Satellite Launch - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published May 29, 2023 | 10:00 AM

North Korea Warns IMO About Planned Satellite Launch - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) North Korea has informed the International Maritime Organization (IMO) about its intention to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11 this year, the NHK broadcaster reported on Monday citing government sources.

One source said that Pyongyang was informing about a planned launch of a ballistic missile, under the guise of a satellite launch.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada has ordered Japan's self-defense forces to shoot down a North Korean missile, launched under the guise of a satellite, if it poses a threat to the country's territory, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told journalists on Monday that a potential North Korean ballistic missile launch, disguised as a satellite launch, would be a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a Monday press conference that Tokyo, together with the United States and South Korea, will insist on Pyongyang abandoning its launch plans.

NHK said that the alleged impact sites for falling fragments following the expected launch are outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (in the Yellow Sea southwest of North Korea and off the Philippines in the eastern Pacific).

Earlier in May, the state-run North Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had inspected preparations for the launch of the country's first military reconnaissance satellite designed to deter the United States and South Korea.

In December at the Workers' Party plenum, Kim ordered the completion of the first reconnaissance satellite and the carrier rocket with a view to launching them in the near future. Pyongyang said the works were expected to be completed by April.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Tokyo Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea Philippines Kim Jong April May June December Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity w ..

WHO report warns of accelerating food insecurity worldwide

46 minutes ago
 UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-electio ..

UAE President congratulates Erdoğan on re-election over phone call

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on re-election

10 hours ago
 ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth sessi ..

ACRES 2023 successfully concludes its eighth session

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.