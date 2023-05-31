UrduPoint.com

North Korean Projectile Believed To Have Fallen - Japan Coast Guard

Daniyal Sohail Published May 31, 2023 | 04:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The projectile earlier fired by North Korea is believed to have already fallen, the Japan Coast Guard said.

"According to the Defense Ministry... the ballistic missile fired by North Korea has probably already fallen. Aircraft and sea vessels are requested to monitor the information, and if fragments are found, without approaching, report to the Coast Guard," according to the statement.

The Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, that North Korea's projectile disappeared from radars before reaching an expected drop point. Sources told the media that the South Korean military was analyzing the possibility that the projectile exploded midair or crashed.

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff that North Korea had fired what was believed to be a "space launch vehicle" in the southern direction early on Wednesday.

