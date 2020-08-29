UrduPoint.com
North Korean State Radio Broadcasts Encrypted Messages On YouTube Channel - Reports

Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:14 PM

North Korean state radio station Pyongyang Broadcast Service on Saturday uploaded on its YouTube channel and then deleted or made private a message with a set of digital codes, South Korean media reported, suggesting the video could have been an encrypted message to North Korean special agents operating abroad

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) North Korean state radio station Pyongyang Broadcast Service on Saturday uploaded on its YouTube channel and then deleted or made private a message with a set of digital codes, South Korean media reported, suggesting the video could have been an encrypted message to North Korean special agents operating abroad.

According to The Chosun Ilbo newspaper, about a minute and a half long video entitled "0100011001-001" was uploaded to YouTube on Saturday morning and contained "a task of repeating basic information technology data of Distance education University for expeditionary agents 719." The female speaker in the video read phrases like "page 564 - number 23", "page 479 - number 19," page 694 - number 20 "and other numbers, the newspaper added.

South Korean media believe that it was the first time North Korea used a YouTube channel to convey messages to its intelligence agents, although the radio station itself has been conducting such broadcasts periodically since the Cold War. Previously, similar messages were broadcast on March 7 and March 13.

At the same time, another message with similar content, but with different numbers, was posted in the description of the Pyongyang Broadcast Service Youtube channel. According to media, this is not the first time it has been used to broadcast what the newspaper called encrypted messages.

Though the video has been removed, it was viewed at least by 2,500 people, according to the Yonhap news agency.

