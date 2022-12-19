MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Pyongyang says its Sunday test was part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports.

North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Sunday morning, both of them covered a distance of 500 kilometers (310 miles) and reached a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers (341 miles), according to Japanese State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino.

Yonhap reported on Monday that the launches were an "important final-stage" test for the development of a reconnaissance satellite.

Conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in North Pyongan Province, the test was meant to "evaluate the capabilities of satellite photography and data transmission system and ground control system," Yonhap said citing the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The launches involved a "test-piece satellite," a National Aerospace Development Administration spokesperson said as quoted by Yonhap, adding that Pyongyang plans to "finish the preparations for the first military reconnaissance satellite by April, 2023."