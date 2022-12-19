UrduPoint.com

North Korea's Sunday Test Related To Development Of Reconnaissance Satellite - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published December 19, 2022 | 02:50 AM

North Korea's Sunday Test Related to Development of Reconnaissance Satellite - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Pyongyang says its Sunday test was part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports.

North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Sunday morning, both of them covered a distance of 500 kilometers (310 miles) and reached a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers (341 miles), according to Japanese State Minister of Defense Toshiro Ino.

Yonhap reported on Monday that the launches were an "important final-stage" test for the development of a reconnaissance satellite.

Conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in North Pyongan Province, the test was meant to "evaluate the capabilities of satellite photography and data transmission system and ground control system," Yonhap said citing the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The launches involved a "test-piece satellite," a National Aerospace Development Administration spokesperson said as quoted by Yonhap, adding that Pyongyang plans to "finish the preparations for the first military reconnaissance satellite by April, 2023."

Related Topics

Pyongyang South Korea April Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

18 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

1 day ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

1 day ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

1 day ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.