Northrop Grumman NG-16 Cygnus Cargo Craft Fully Attached To Space Station

Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:49 PM

Northrop Grumman NG-16 Cygnus Cargo Craft Fully Attached to Space Station

The Northrop Grumman NG-16 Cygnus cargo ship has been fully installed to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, NASA said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Northrop Grumman NG-16 Cygnus cargo ship has been fully installed to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, NASA said.

"Following completion of second stage berthing at 9:42am ET, the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship is fully attached to the Space Station's Unity module. This concludes the spacecraft's journey to the station, which began with an Aug. 10 launch from NASA Wallops," NASA said via Twitter.

The spaceship docked with the station approximately at 6:07 a.m. EST (10:07 GMT) with the help of the Canadarm2 robot manipulator on Thursday.

The Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo ship was launched from the spaceport in the US state of Virginia on Wednesday. Cygnus will undock from the station after three months, later burning in Earth's atmosphere.

The capsule is loaded with roughly 8,200 Pounds of cargo for the ISS crew, including supplies, research equipment and hardware - the heaviest load so far taken by Cygnus. The delivery also includes pizza, apples, tomatoes and kiwi, for the astronauts at the ISS.

