Northrop Grumman Wins US Space Force $340Mln Contract To Build New Domain Radar

Daniyal Sohail Published February 24, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Northrop Grumman has won a more than $340 million contract to develop and manufacture a new deep space radar system for the US Space Force, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation has been awarded a $341 million contract by the US Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) to develop, test and deliver a Deep-Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) in support of its Space Domain Awareness mission," the release said.

The initial DARC contract includes the design, development and delivery of a Site 1 system located in the Indo-Pacific region, expected to be completed in 2025.

There will be a follow-up construction of two additional sites strategically placed around the world, the release said.

"The DARC program will field a resilient, ground-based radar providing our nation with significantly enhanced space domain awareness for geostationary orbit," the release added.

Current ground-based systems operate at night and can be impacted by weather conditions. However, DARC will provide an all-weather, 24/7 capability to monitor the highly dynamic and rapidly evolving geosynchronous orbital environment critical to national and global security, according to the release.

