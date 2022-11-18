UrduPoint.com

Norway Orders US TPY-4 Radar To Long-Range Surveillance Defenses - Lockheed Martin

Daniyal Sohail Published November 18, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Norway Orders US TPY-4 Radar to Long-Range Surveillance Defenses - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Norway has ordered the next generation advanced US TPY-4 radar system to boost its long-range early warning surveillance capabilities, Lockheed Martin said a press release.

"Today the Royal Norwegian Air Force selected the Lockheed Martin TPY-4 next generation ground-based air surveillance radar to enhance the country's long-range surveillance capability," the release said on Thursday.

The radar can be adapted to new missions through adding simple software enhancements without any architectural or hardware changes, the release said.

"The threats that air defense radar has to counter are increasing and enhanced operational requirements call for more capable radars, including detection of small targets at longer ranges, enhanced electronic protection measures and target tracking," it said.

Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency Head of Acquisition Major General Oyvind Kvalvik said in the release that the TPY-4 radar will provide the country with the confidence of full-time homeland security for decades to come.

Lockheed Martin said in the release that the radar can identify and track smaller threats at longer ranges than ever before.

The Norwegian Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace company participated in developing the radar's platform electronics subsystem that is a critical element in it, the release added.

