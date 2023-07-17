Norway Temporarily Bans Facebook, Instagram From Tracking Users for Ads - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Norwegian authorities have imposed a three-month ban on Instagram and Facebook from showing users in the country personalized advertisements, based on information not expressly authorized by the user for such purposes, the Politico news agency reported on Monday, citing an official order.

The Norwegian Data Protection Authority ordered US company Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), the owner of Facebook and Instagram, to cease showing Norwegian users personalized ads based on any personal data, except for data given by users in the "about" section of their profiles, Politico reported.

The ban starts from August 4 and will last for three months, and Meta will have to pay a fine of 1 million Norwegian Krone ($99,504) for each day it does not comply with the order, the news outlet reported.

At the moment, Meta uses several controversial advertising practices that involve showing its users personalized ads based on personal data, which a person did not provide willingly, such as online activity and estimated locations.