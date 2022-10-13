Nothing Predicts Emergency Situations With AngoSat-2 Satellite - Roscosmos Chief Borisov

BAIKONUR SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Nothing predicts that the AngoSat-2 satellite built by Russia for Angola will have problems like its predecessor satellite, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov told reporters.

"At the moment, there are no signs of emergencies," Borisov said.

He said the satellite has been put into the calculated orbit, its solar panels have been deployed, and the satellite has begun its orientation. The Roscosmos chief said the Angolan control center took control of the satellite.

Should something unforeseen happen to the AngoSat-2 satellite, all risks are covered by the contract, Borisov said.

On October 12, a Proton-M rocket was launched from the Baikonur space center with the AngoSat-2 telecommunications satellite built in Russia on Angola's request. It was built to replace AngoSat-1, communication with which was lost shortly after launch in late 2017.