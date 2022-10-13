UrduPoint.com

Nothing Predicts Emergency Situations With AngoSat-2 Satellite - Roscosmos Chief Borisov

Daniyal Sohail Published October 13, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Nothing Predicts Emergency Situations With AngoSat-2 Satellite - Roscosmos Chief Borisov

BAIKONUR SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Nothing predicts that the AngoSat-2 satellite built by Russia for Angola will have problems like its predecessor satellite, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov told reporters.

"At the moment, there are no signs of emergencies," Borisov said.

He said the satellite has been put into the calculated orbit, its solar panels have been deployed, and the satellite has begun its orientation. The Roscosmos chief said the Angolan control center took control of the satellite.

Should something unforeseen happen to the AngoSat-2 satellite, all risks are covered by the contract, Borisov said.

On October 12, a Proton-M rocket was launched from the Baikonur space center with the AngoSat-2 telecommunications satellite built in Russia on Angola's request. It was built to replace AngoSat-1, communication with which was lost shortly after launch in late 2017.

Related Topics

Russia Angola October 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

5 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

14 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

14 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

14 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.