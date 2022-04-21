Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Pakistan by using JazzCash in Ramadan!

In Pakistan, Ramadan is the best time to get great offers at your favorite restaurants. The Pakistani people are born foodies and the beautiful month of Ramadan brings them together in many restaurants during Iftaar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Apr, 2022) In Pakistan, Ramadan is the best time to get great offers at your favorite restaurants. The Pakistani people are born foodies and the beautiful month of Ramadan brings them together in many restaurants during Iftaar.

In light of this, JazzCash has just announced hundreds of deals for its clients, allowing them to eat their favorite foods throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan at amazing discounts.

This Ramzan make your Iftar mazedaar with JazzCash QR. Pay via scanning QR code with your JazzCash app and avail 25% cashback on more than 500 restaurants nationwide.

So head on over to your favorite restaurants including Chaaye Khana, Tayto, Wild Wings, and many more.

For details, visit: https://www.jazzcash.com.pk/mobile-account/ramzan-offer/

Terms & Conditions:

JazzCash has the right to decide all eligible customers who have conducted the required action as per the campaign offer

The discounts cannot be combined with group discounts, parties, special events or any other offers

These JazzCash QR Ramzan Campaign Terms and Conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) shall apply to all eligible customers participating in the campaign, and the eligible customer hereby consent to these Terms and Conditions through any such participation in the campaign

Type of transactions will depend on the campaign mechanisms. The mechanisms for Ramzan cashback campaign are:

The customer has to conduct their payment transaction at selected stores through JazzCash QR

Customer will only receive the cashback of 25% of their bill paid. Maximum cashback that a customer can receive is PKR 1,000/- during the campaign life

Maximum cashback that can be availed per merchant is Pkr 1000/-

Customers cashback limit will be exhausted once the maximum cashback has been rewarded.

The cashback will be deposited in customer account within approx. 24 hrs after the eligible transaction is conducted

Account transactional limits apply

Jazz/MMBL reserves its absolute right to withdraw and/or alter any terms and conditions of the offer/campaign at any time without prior notice

The Campaign is applicable to Eligible Customers residing in Pakistan only

Eligible Customers must not share any PIN code, passcode, passwords, etc. with any one

For 25% discount with 1000 cap, minimum spending is 100

For 25% discount with 500 capping, minimum required spending is 50

JazzCash continues to lead the digital financial ecosystem in Pakistan. Over the years the digital financial service has launched numerous ground-breaking projects that have assisted the nation of Pakistan in many ways.