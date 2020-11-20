NSTP To Organize Webinar Series "Innovative Pakistan"

National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) would organize an international webinar series under the flag of Innovate Pakistan which is an overarching platform for driving economic activity and growth to facilitate knowledge sharing and propagating a culture of entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) would organize an international webinar series under the flag of Innovate Pakistan which is an overarching platform for driving economic activity and growth to facilitate knowledge sharing and propagating a culture of entrepreneurship.

As part of this series, the first interactive webinar, "Digital Transformation and Innovation Landscape Beyond Pandemic � An Asian Perspective" will be held from 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM (Greenwich Mean Time) on November 25.

During the webinar, five esteemed speakers representing Pakistan, China, Norway, Malaysia and Spain would talk about digital innovation, need for collaborative initiatives, ISO standards, transformation of the innovation landscape due by COVID-19 and the way forward.

The participants can register on the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlc-2uqDgsHN19AwetHEp2hVVOTcky-AdU toattend the webinar.

Vice President, National Science and Technology Park, Dr. Nassar Ikram, Vice President, TUS Park and IASP China, Herbert Chen, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Digital Design, Norway, Hakan Ozan, Associate Professor, Putra Science Park, Malaysia, Executive President, La Salle Technova Barcelona, Member IASP, board of Directors will speak during the webinar.